The closing weeks of the football season – NFL playoffs and Super Bowl along with the college championship – also mark the prime time of avocado season.
Americans love their avocado for good reason. It’s a fruit that doesn’t taste fruity and the perfect love match with chips in guacamole dip.
Alas, this avocado season arrives under a dark cloud, the rising power of drug cartels in the flow of avocado to the United States market. Almost a $3 billion industry, avocado is the newest green gold to draw the attention of drug cartels.
The Mexican state of Michoacan is the largest producer of avocados and for the last year has been the scene of a war between competing cartels for control of avocado production. Takeovers of avocado groves, clearing of land for new groves and protection shakedowns for legitimate farms are becoming common, according to a variety of news reports.
The cartels may know little about avocado farming but they know more than a little about feeding huge U.S. demand for a product. It’s a leap from meth and cocaine and marijuana to avocado, but the same market conditions are in place.
As with the other products, stopping the cartels means dusting off a former federal drug way expression and just saying no to the avocado.
Before putting down that scoop of dip, though, it’s worth considering a couple of related items. First, avocado farms are a pretty large environmental drain, using too much water and soil nutrients. Competition among the cartels may result in flooded markets and, ultimately, a non-sustainable business. Second, the cartels are branching out beyond drugs and avocado, seeking to disrupt a lot of wholesale business in Mexico with the threat of violence if protection money isn’t paid.
Still…
And in the category of another thing to worry about: Chocolate is not immune to cartels, the actions of which offer the promise of much higher prices ahead. This cartel is a conglomerate of West African nations that produce much of the world’s cocoa. It’s patterned much like OPEC, the petroleum cartel.
Cocoa prices are expected to rise by about a third, if not more. Just in time for Valentine Day. The only way to prevent price increases is reducing demand. That’s a tall order for both avocado and chocolate.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.