The reasons to spend more holiday shopping dollars in Lake Havasu City stores should be painfully obvious. It should also be a simple decision if only because local store owners are friendly, helpful and make a shopper feel important.
Coronavirus dealt a lot of pain this year besides on the nation’s health. Jobs were lost, businesses closed or went under and household incomes took a beating.
Now, more than at any time in recent memory, the businesses of Lake Havasu City need and deserve support in the holiday shopping season. More broadly, and even more selfishly for those needing a reason, the whole community needs it to maintain the economy as well as the character of the city.
Simply put, spending money at locally-owned stores means that more money stays local than when it’s spent at the large places and certainly much more than when it’s spent online.
The big stores certainly have their place in the local economic mix. The smaller shops can’t offer as much variety. The big stores also employ a lot of local people and pay a variety of taxes, similar to the local shops.
The smaller, locally owned stores are more apt to offer more personalized service and more carefully curated merchandise. One needn’t walk through the lawnmower section to find the right gift.
These locally owned stores are more apt to support non-profit groups and youth sport leagues. They are also likely to be leaders in community reinvestment. Profits from these stores are often invested in other local enterprises. This multiplies the positive economic effects.
The smaller stores are also leaders when it comes to building the unique character of a city. Thanks to these stores, the downtown area is now an inviting mix of stores, services, bars and restaurants. It actually has character now, something that couldn’t be said a decade ago. More is on the way for that areas.
The smaller stores offer big returns on shopper dollars. The big stores do almost as well. Either way, every dollar spent locally offers far better return than dollars spent online.
Speaking of returns, local stores make those actual post-Christmas returns easy as well.
