Is it over? For months, people have been “so over” the coronavirus. But is it, the pandemic, really over?
It’s easy enough to think so. Events are back, travel has picked up, more people are in restaurants and stores. After a year of face masks flying off store shelves, they’re now quickly flying off faces.
Is it over, then? Of course not, but the situation is much better than it was last summer when people let their guard down too soon. A lot of vaccines make the difference.
Mohave County last week finally pushed past 50,000 vaccine injections. A recent influx of the vaccine increased availability. Combined with some 20,000 people who have had coronavirus in the county, almost a third of the population has Covid-19 antibodies in their system.
That’s a lot. It’s not enough to hit herd immunity in which everyone is safe.
Reaching that level will take not only a lot more vaccine — which is coming – but also a lot more people willing to take the vaccine.
The reasons people don’t want the vaccine range from rational concerns about overall safety and possible unpleasant reactions to irrational belief in conspiracy theories.
The three vaccines used in this country were fast-tracked through the Food and Drug Administration and even now are operating under emergency approval. Still, with more than 120 million doses administered, there is a mountain of data on its safety.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, almost 2,000 deaths were reported to be associated with those injections. Review of each of those cases showed that there was no evidence vaccines were the cause of any of those deaths, the CDC says.
Even allowing for skepticism on that data, fatal consequences are at worst very, very rare.
People should receive the vaccines. It’s the best way to assure coronavirus goes away without another big wave of cases.
The state and nation need to move past this virus. Reopening requires not just opening doors but reassuring employees and customers that they can work, shop or attend a concert comfortably with little undue concern of infection from other people.
Widespread vaccinations are the way to get there. Receiving a vaccination is not only a step toward personal safety but is an honorable act of unselfishness toward the rest of society.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.