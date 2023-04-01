Each year we echo the concerns over the pending wildfire season. In fact, authorities now consider Arizona to have conditions ripe for wildland fires year-round. But these are not only fires in the forests; we all must be careful within the cities, towns and developed areas. Our recent wet winter and spring have helped re-grow the grasses and bushes. The super blooms look great right now, but those wildflowers and weeds will become great fire tinder. As in recent years, extreme drought and economic conditions throughout the west leave Arizona in heavy competition with other federal, state and local agencies to find qualified people to fight those fires.
That leaves all of us working together to stop fires from starting in the first place, including:
