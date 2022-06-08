Nearly a year after they said they’d take a closer look at housing needs in Mohave County, supervisors have agreed to start work on a housing needs assessment. It follows a February announcement of a similar housing study by Lake Havasu City.
It's good news that our government leaders finally appear to be interested in talking about the housing shortage — the last time such a study was conducted was in 2006. However, talking about it is a lot different than taking action. To be frank, we've heard this story before.
County administrative leaders say once the study is conducted it'll be brought back to supervisors for a full presentation. We hope that includes some realistic recommendations.
As a community, we've known about the lack of workforce housing in Lake Havasu City and other rural Arizona locales for a long time.
But so far, local leaders have declined to do much about it despite having options at their fingertips. Those options could be as hands-off as tax and zoning incentives for developers to build the kinds of housing necessary to support our workforce. To be clear, that's a workforce that is mostly employed in the service and hospitality industries —not necessarily the types of folks who'll be moving to the Havasu Riviera and Foothills developments.
Mohave County’s economic future depends on a vast, versatile workforce. That won’t develop without local housing initiatives that offer varied housing options. Workforce housing in Lake Havasu City and Mohave County needs to be treated like the economic emergency it is, with a sense of urgency from local elected officials. Employees at the low-to-medium range of the payscale are being priced out of the community, and there are plenty of anecdotes from local employers who blame the housing crunch on a top reason why they can't hire workers.
We hope the housing studies by the city and the county are a sign that there's a shift in thought among local government leaders. Shame on all of us for not doing something earlier — but there's no time like the present to make it a priority.
—Today's News-Herald
