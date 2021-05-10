As predicted, the country is now awash in coronavirus vaccines. In most places, including Mohave County, finding and getting the vaccine is easy now.
This isn’t the case everywhere. And it may not be the case in Mohave County soon. Demand is stronger in some places than others and the Biden Administration is shifting vaccine allocations to areas where people want them more,
Mohave County matches the national and state trend of fewer shots administered recently. Apparently, the people who wanted the shots pretty much got them. The rest don’t.
Nevermind that both Biden and former President Trump encouraged vaccine use, there is still a big divide, much of it political, on whether to get the shots.
Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson is among those stoking the fires, arguing that Democrats are behind a massive effort to get everyone else to do their bidding by getting vaccinated. Biden wants to mandate vaccinations, he said.
Reports from around the country show lower vaccination rates in areas where Trump won. This is somewhat odd given Trump’s laudatory efforts to develop and begin distribution of the vaccine. Trump has encouraged vaccine use since he left office.
The vaccine hesitancy isn’t limited to politics, but political mouthpieces are seizing every stray negative comment about the vaccine to bolster their points.
It may be that those areas with the most vaccine hesitancy might lost their chances. Mohave County, with about a quarter of the population fully vaccinated could be among them.
Vaccine doses scheduled for Mohave County could go elsewhere where more people want them.
Remember when the public couldn’t wait for the vaccine?
If more in Mohave County don’t take advantage of the current vaccine glut, they may know that feeling again.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
Well with 45% of Republican men saying they will NOT get vaccinated and our backward county being run by Republicans the concern for vaccines going to where enlightened people reside doesn't seem all that wrong. And of course the whole "JUST SAY NO" bunch does offer some good news for our future.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.