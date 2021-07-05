Holiday’s over. It’s time to return to work.
We’re not talking to the people with jobs. They know this.
It’s those who are still sitting on the sidelines, collecting unemployment. The period of funemployment assistance is nearing an end and some aspects are already gone.
Good. It needs to go away. The lack of workers is hampering the nation’s economy in real and substantive ways that affect every person in this country.
From food processing to agriculture workers, from manufacturing to transportation, there’s little of the economy unaffected by supply chain problems, lower manufacturing output and movement of goods from one place to another.
The coronavirus-enhanced glory days of unemployment assistance in Arizona started to lose some luster for the jobless in May, with an end of a waiver allowing those who receive unemployment benefits to not even seek work.
It was a waiver appropriate for the early days of the pandemic, not for mid-2021 when millions of jobs around the country are vacant.
Mohave County’s unemployment rate was 7.6% in April, the last month for which statistics are available. That’s a full percentage point above the state average.
Looking around at the endless signs in business windows and ads everywhere, you’d never guess the unemployment rate was so high.
It’s inexplicable, especially because wages have risen rapidly. There are very good reasons to get back in the workforce. Plus, since seeking work is a requirement for keeping benefits, unemployment really should be lower.
The state of Arizona is offering even more: A payment of $2,000 to those who find and keep a full-time job for 10 weeks, as long as they’re off unemployment assistance by early September.
It’s really quite an incentive. It needs to produce some good results because those workers are badly needed to plus a major problem for the country’s economy.
— Today’s News-Herald
