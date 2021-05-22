Plans to build a thousand homes and a theme park on a 500-acre parcel of land near Williams seems like a good idea, one that boosts the economy and helps to meet a seemingly insatiable demand for new housing in rural Arizona.
What could go wrong? Even with strong local support, proper financing and customer demand, the lack of reliable water in and around Williams could stop the project. How can the dry aquifer upon which Williams sits produce the required 100-year water supply required for a subdivision permit?
If the plan does die a dry death, we say it’s unlikely to be the only one. The ongoing drought scared the states into agreement on a use deal for Colorado River. Meanwhile, the state’s groundwater supply has been virtually ignored.
A new Arizona State University report says groundwater in the state’s five water management areas – mostly urban centers – is being dangerously depleted.
Maybe the report will get some lawmakers’ attention, finally. The state’s groundwater law is virtually unchanged since 1980 and sorely needs an update.
The report says the active management areas have less water in them because of over pumping. Poor measurement of both existing supply and of usage got a lot of the blame.
The 1980 law created the active management areas but left most of rural Arizona’s groundwater virtually unregulated. Sink a well and pump as much as you need. That’s fine until it runs dry.
Separate recent studies of Mohave and La Paz county’s groundwater were inconclusive about supplies in the western rural areas but few doubt that the effects of mammoth farms and expanded pumping help the situation.
Especially in a long-term drought.
Few politicians want to tough the topic, presumably because of agricultural interests and the tangled water politics of the state. Bills to refine state groundwater laws, pushed by Rep. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman, have died without hearings in the last two legislative session.
One effort should be politically popular in Arizona: bringing Mississippi River floodwaters to Arizona via pipeline. It’s a long shot with huge regulatory, environmental and financial hurdles.
One of these years it will be too late to even file a bill.
That housing and theme park in Williams may be less a development than it is a canary in a coal mine. Its fate is worth watching.
— Today’s News-Herald
