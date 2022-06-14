After toying with us for most of the spring, Lake Havasu City’s signature triple-digit summer has finally made its appearance. It’s hard to say just what Mother Nature has in store for us this year.
Forecasters believe the monsoon season, which has its official start today, will provide about the same amount of rain as it did last year — just under 1 inch with a couple of good storms and mostly dry otherwise.
Many believe that the "Hava-dome" — the idea that there's an invisible forcefield over Lake Havasu City that keeps the rain away — has been working overtime in recent years.
Indeed, it seems like Mother Nature has mostly forgotten about Lake Havasu City in recent years when storms pass through our corner of the state. Sounds like that'll be the case this year as well.
Then again, there’s always the chance Havasu could defy the odds and experience a soggy summer.
In any case, a dry monsoon season and hot summer temperatures are the right mix for dangerous fire conditions.
It’s easy to forget that the desert can indeed burn. We've already had one relatively large fire in our area — the Lost Lake fire just south of Parker consumed nearly 6,000 acres of brush along the Colorado River.
Thankfully, fires in this area are usually small compared to the raging wildfires that consume hundreds or thousands of acres of forests in the west each year.
But they’re fires just the same, with the potential to damage property and cause injury.
The Southwest has already had its share of devastation from wildfires, including the human-caused blaze going on right now around Flagstaff.
They’re also expensive to fight. It’s not uncommon for fire costs to reach the hundreds of millions — and who can forget the 14 lives lost in 2013’s Yarnell Hill fire?
Fighting the large blazes requires a lot of money and manpower, as well as backup from regional fire departments that spread local assistance dangerously thin when local fires break out.
So whether this summer ends up soggy or tinder dry, it’s important to keep safety in mind. Campfires can still get out of control. Fires can still get sparked by vehicle mufflers or a tossed cigarette.
Likewise, monsoon storms present their own dangers, from the presence of lightning to flooded roadways and washes.
Whatever happens, stay safe and conscientious this summer.
— Today’s News-Herald
