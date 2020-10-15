Water issues in Arizona are complex. Compacts. AMAs. Diversions. Etc. What, one might say, does all that mean for me, the average resident? Starting right about now, it means more money out of pocket if residential water isn’t used very carefully for the next few months.
Two points:
1.)There has been no measurable precipitation in Lake Havasu City since April 17. Saturday marks six months without rain. This means extra irrigation use around homes during the record-breaking heat of summer, one that’s ended only by the calendar.
2.)Lake Havasu City’s annual water use winter quarter averaging begins Nov. 16 in the first zone. At least that’s the date still posted on the city’s web site from last year. Next year’s sewer bills are based on the highest three months of water use during the winter.
Based on number 1 above, expect higher water needs than normal this month. Unfortunately, the winter quarter average dates reflect when meters are read, not when water is used, according to the city’s web site.
More water use right now, at least in zone 1, can translate into higher sewer bills beginning in May. The other zones’ beginning date of winter averaging are staggered through Dec. 9, according to the city’s web site.
The use of winter averaging was a long-controversial item since it based sewer rates mostly on the period when part-year residents were here.
There’s less controversy these days but it’s still important information to know.
Especially in a year that topped records for heat.
And in a period when there’s been no rain for six months. It’s the kind of consumer information city government should push to residents, even if only by updating its web site.
— Today’s News-Herald
