It’s now high season for winter visitors, unofficially marked by the calendar but mostly by the huge increase in population at the first of each year.
We say welcome. Welcome home, even if for only part of the year.
Winter visitors — we’ll use that term to describe those who spend, say, at least a month in the area — contribute greatly to the economy and the culture. They often own second homes in the city. Sometimes they rent. Either way, they are a part of the town, buying groceries and hardware items and seeing a physician. They join groups, participate in events and engage with year-round residents.
Winter tourists don’t get those chances because they stay a few days. They often get a taste and later become longer winter visitors.
Either way, they add a lot to the city. It’s fair to say many of the amenities around the city, from events to parks and recreation programs — are driven by these visitors. The influx of people and their checkbooks in the winter allows the city to punch above its weight as a year-round destination.
Winter crowds are an adjustment for local residents. Traffic doesn’t flow as smoothly because there’s more of it and more drivers who seem unsure where they’re going. Restaurants are busier, physicians’ offices more packed. It’s still manageable even if it requires patience.
On the flip side, there’s often an undercurrent of mild suspicion among the winter visitors that prices go up just for them. That’s largely untrue, though winter visitors arrive at what has become the annual raising of the state’s minimum wage. The new $12 minimum wage is having an effect on some prices. It’s also true that hotel rooms are often very inexpensive midweek in the middle of July.
Those seasonal issues aside, residents and visitors play well together. Events and desert recreation are major draws all through the winter and are enjoyed in equal measure by both groups. This year looks as attractive as ever as Winterfest and the annual pyrotechnics convention are among the top events on the horizon.
To the visitors, we want to express appreciation for bringing diversity and new faces to town and for choosing to spend dollars in this community. The latter helps improve roads and parks and public safety, among other uses.
We want them to feel welcome and hope they have a great stay.
— Today’s News-Herald
