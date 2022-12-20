Today is the winter solstice, sort of. We mark Dec. 21 as “the day,” but in fact, the exact moment the Northern Hemisphere is at its furthest point from the sun is the true solstice. That can occur anytime between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24, according to experts in astronomy and meteorology. Part of the hustle and bustle before Christmas may only be perception. The days, after all, are literally shorter, at least as measured by daylight. It’s called the shortest day of the year but that really means it’s the darkest day. There’s about five hours less sunlight than at June’s summer solstice.
The bottom line for the rest of us is the fact that beginning soon, sunshine will last longer and temperatures will moderate and gradually get warmer.
We get how druids and pagans stuck in northern European cave dwellings got pretty sick of the diminishing daylight each year and decided to decorate trees and have a winter party.
Native American tribes in Arizona and New Mexico celebrate the winter solstice with ceremonies. The Zuni, a Native American Pueblo tribe in western New Mexico, celebrate the winter solstice as the start of the year, performing Shalako, a ceremonial dance. The Pekwin, or “Sun Priest” will signal the exact moment when the sun is reborn and then the dance commences.
In Northern Arizona, another indigenous community, the Hopi tribe, marks the winter solstice with the celebration of “Soyal” an all—night ceremony that commences after the “Sun Chief” announces the setting of the sun.
For Lake Havasu City residents, the winter solstice may be dark, but it also means there are literally brighter days ahead.
For this area in particular, it also means the prime season is upon us. For those who sizzle through the summer in the desert, winter is an elusive dream of maybe wearing a sweater, of exploring the area, of comfortable days outdoors.
Maybe the darkest day is the best time to plan for the season, to create what we’ve termed in this space before as the Havasu bucket list?
Winter offers a sublime experience in the desert. Warm, sunny days invite adventure.
There are lots of lists made and checked twice this time of year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.