Today is the winter solstice, sort of. We mark Dec. 21 as “the day,” but in fact, the exact moment the Northern Hemisphere is at its furthest point from the sun is the true solstice. That can occur anytime between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24, according to experts in astronomy and meteorology. Part of the hustle and bustle before Christmas may only be perception. The days, after all, are literally shorter, at least as measured by daylight. It’s called the shortest day of the year but that really means it’s the darkest day. There’s about five hours less sunlight than at June’s summer solstice.

The bottom line for the rest of us is the fact that beginning soon, sunshine will last longer and temperatures will moderate and gradually get warmer.

