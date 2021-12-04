After many stayed put in their summer homes last year, winter visitors to the Lake Havasu area are coming back. The land borders with Canada are open and coronavirus vaccinations provide confidence to those seeking an escape from a Midwestern winter. January through March is the busiest for winter visitors in the desert. Those who are here in early December are more apt to stay for months, not days or weeks, and often spend all but a part of the year in Lake Havasu City.
They may not all be typical snowbirds, but it’s good to have them back. The annual influx of visitors adds a lot to the town economically and culturally. Visitors, at least long-term visitors, form the backbone of volunteer forces for events and for community organizations.
Those who’ve been away for a while might find a slightly changed city, though we submit that this community was among the least changed by the pandemic. Lockdowns never became a thing. Other restrictions were minimal. The biggest change a winter visitor might notice is that rental housing is harder to find as housing demand zoomed up. The pandemic showed Lake Havasu to be a popular destination summer and winter, filled with people seeking more personal freedoms than often found during the pandemic.
Arizona means to welcome back the visitors who may have lost a year. A $100 million tourism campaign includes $10 million to tourism-dependent businesses affected by the pandemic. This money goes to improving venues, updating attractions and other upgrades.
Winter visitors hear a lot of snowbird jokes and usually have a decent sense of humor about them. Many deal with driving. As the pandemic’s summer crowds showed, there’s plenty of driving blame to go around when the roads get busy.
Winter visitors don’t fit one particular demographic but many of the seasonal visitors are older and have sufficient money to make good use of an Arizona playground.
Their presence here provides a lot of taxes that create parks and roads and other amenities that can be used year-round.
They deserve appreciation for that reason alone. We say welcome them back and remember they give more than they take.
— Today’s News-Herald
