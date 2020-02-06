The annual Winterfest Street Festival, a highlight of the local winter scene, takes over the downtown area this weekend. As a seasonal fixture, it’s part swap meet and part entertainment event and part annual reunion.
This Winterfest, if it’s typical, will attract tens of thousands of people to upper McCulloch Boulevard, reaffirming the location as a great place for large crowds to gather. Also, if it’s typical, this huge event will happen not by magic but by a big effort from the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce and its volunteers.
The chamber deserves a lot of credit for staging this annual event. There are dozens and dozens of stalls for vendors, each of whom has to register and comply with rules and regulations. There are food and entertainment arrangements to be made, streets to be marked, crowd control and safety to consider and a dozen other logistics to manage. If this were all the chamber handled, it would be a lot. There is a lot more. Consider the chamber’s annual Desert Bash in December, another large event. Next week, the chamber has Gov. Doug Ducey in town, an appearance requiring plenty of front-end and back-end arrangement.
The chamber isn’t an organization with a large staff, which makes handling events along with its other membership obligations especially remarkable.
To appreciate the range of its functions, consider the chamber is right now soliciting a cross-section of the community to direct a new political action committee. Separately, the chamber is forming up new leadership classes and, also separately, ironing out an internship program for students this summer.
The actual list of activities beyond its core mission of business advocacy is much longer. We mention a few to muster deeper appreciation of how deftly Winterfest is staged amid many other priorities.
Winterfest itself, as mentioned, is kind of an inkblot for residents and visitors. It can be fun. It can be crowded. Usually it’s warm and pleasant and, if nothing else, a good excuse for a stroll along the city’s main street.
If it weren’t on the annual events calendar, the city would be worse off. So we say thanks to the chamber for keeping it alive and healthy.
— Today’s News-Herald
