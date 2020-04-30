No matter how Arizona’s economic reopening progresses, a large part of the Lake Havasu City version deals with boating on the lake and river.
The goal is safety and assuring the health of all who use the water and beaches. Although visitors, particularly Californians, are getting a lot of blame for crowded launch facilities, the circumstances of the pandemic mean that everyone has the burden of keeping others safe.
It’s not just California license plates in line for the launch ramps.
Californians get attention because they are supposed to be under a rigid stay-at-home order. Towing a boat down a freeway, of course, isn’t the same as staying home, but California is apparently better at creating laws and rules than in enforcing them.
On the Arizona side, Gov. Doug Ducey rejected a request from Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy to restrict vehicles from entering Arizona from California and Nevada. Though that effort would’ve proven unworkable anyway, it was a nice try.
Both right now and when Arizona is fully reopened, the conventions of April will be around for a while. These involve social distancing and disinfection. Done right, these will keep the coronavirus curve flattened.
Visitors will be back in even larger numbers once orders are lifted. Even with restrictions, there will likely be a lot of Californians using the lake since Arizona and California share a border right in the middle of it. There are ramps on the California side as well.
Arizona Game and Fish put out a good list of safe boating tips this week, calling attention to distancing on boats, ramps and while beaching, not inviting visitors aboard and the like. We hope California does the same and agencies push those lists to the public vigorously over the coming months.
Formal restrictions or not, everyone is still living in the time of coronavirus and needs to truly get that behaviors and social contracts don’t end when the land does.
Meanwhile, long lines of boats waiting for the launch ramp should suggest turning around and doing something else that day.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.