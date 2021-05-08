A restoration of the work search requirement for those receiving unemployment benefits in Arizona should help fill some of the many jobs going begging in Lake Havasu City but it’s hardly the whole solution.
Gov. Doug Ducey put the work search requirement back into place, effective later this month, after lifting it last spring as the coronavirus raged. At that time, business restrictions and closures made searching for work somewhere between meaningless and impossible.
Little doubt that collecting combined state and federal unemployment benefits of some $540 per week can be more appealing than working for a similar amount. Requiring a documented job search is and should be a base requirement in return for the benefits.
There are a lot of people in that benefit category. By itself, though, it may not be enough to fill the many available jobs.
Demographics, especially in Lake Havasu City, don’t fit a national trend of millennials – those born from the mid 1980s to around 2000) – finally outnumbering baby boomers. The local numbers don’t reflect that growth.
Arizona is bucking a national trend. It is getting older. It is getting Whiter.
Nationally, almost half of millennials are non-White or mixed race.
There may not be enough young people to fill all the jobs.
Another factor in filling the jobs deserves a special nod today, on Mother’s Day. Moms have had a tough go during coronavirus, with school closings and distance learning interfering with full participation in the job market.
The resumption of in-person classes, all day, every day, would allow working mothers to start working again in force.
President Biden’s administration is aiming at full employment and risking high inflation with stimulus and similar spending. It can and should back off that effort. It’s worked too well.
Businesses, particularly small employers, are facing rising pay expenses.
There’s little quick solution but tightening restrictions on benefits, and getting working mothers back to work will help.
— Today’s News-Herald
