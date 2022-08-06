Havasu families this week are getting back into the groove of the back-to-school routine. It’s an ongoing process that may take a few days to perfect.
Residents who don’t have a school-aged child are adjusting to back-to-school mode as well, especially when driving.
As we’ve said many times in this space before, motorists need to be extra-cautious and ever-watchful all around town as children travel to and from schools on foot, on skateboards or on bicycles.
Class starts at 8 a.m. in all schools for the 5,500 students in the Lake Havasu City Unified School District.
The final bell to send everyone home is at 2:30 p.m. Havasu drivers can save a lot of aggravation by memorizing when school begins and ends. School zones are mighty congested around those times and should be avoided.
But sometimes that is impossible.
In school zones, drivers must be particularly patient and on their best behavior. Failure to heed this advice is — and should be — costly. The posted 25mph speed limit signs in school zones are enforceable 24/7. Exceed that limit and it’ll cost youif you’re cited. When portable 15 mph speed limit signs are present (meaning school is in session), speeders are fined even more.
It pays to brush up on school bus rules, including that it is illegal to overtake a school bus when its warning lights are flashing. Blinking lights on the exterior of the bus alert motorists to remain stopped until the lights are turned off and the bus proceeds on its merry way. There are also fines for motorists who are cited for not stopping for a school bus, and fordrivers who roll into a crosswalk before pedestrians are fully clear and out of the street.
Vehicles sitting perfectly still are asking for trouble if they violate the “no stopping or standing” city ordinance posted on signs in designated zones. Earning an A+ for traffic safety around our schools is a significant goal. It’s up to each of us to make it happen.
