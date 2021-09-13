It’s one thing to remove the drugs. It’s another to kick the habit.
All those extra government pandemic benefits – the bigger unemployment checks, the recurring stimulus payouts, child credits, eviction moratoriums , etc. – are now ending.
How will it take for the effects of government dependence to wear off? The job market should give an answer, though it’s frustratingly long in coming.
Arizona attempted to wean its citizens from reliance on the extra federal benefits by replacing $300 in extra unemployment money with a $2,000 bonus for workers who returned to jobs. Employment is now almost at pre-pandemic levels statewide.
Mohave County’s employment levels are now higher than before the pandemic. Yet there are thousands of jobs still begging to be filled.
Is it lack of available workers? Hardly, if the unemployment rate in the county is more than 7 percent.
Is it the pay? The state’s minimum wage is among the highest in the country, at $12.10, and even non-skilled jobs are offering well above that level.
Or is it withdrawal from a dependence on free money? It began under the Trump administration as the country’s economy shuttered under coronavirus restrictions. It was eagerly nurtured with a Democratic president and Congress offering a leftist agenda packaged with lots of gift cards.
For those in detox from all the cash, it may take a little longer to return to jobs and the idea of self-destiny.
After all, higher wages hardly compensate from inflation that takes it all away. And Congress is on the verge of pushing through a multi-trillion dollar package of giveaways including free college, expanded free health care opportunities and tax credits galore.
Inevitably, these and the previous trillions must be paid for by higher taxes, at least on those earning enough to live comfortably. Below that level, rising costs eat away at any paycheck gains.
Facing those options, staying out of the labor force may not look so bad.
Federal policies and new laws need to acknowledge these real issues faced by ordinary people. Getting there requires backing away from the green-tinted pipe dream of an economic plan. It requires recognition at the federal level that free lunches are never free.
Right now, it’s hard for those kicking the benefits habit to take the extra step to the workforce, not while the pusherman in the guise of Congress is readying the next fix.
— Today’s News-Herald
