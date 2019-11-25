An interesting housing development got a big thumbs down from the Lake Havasu City planning commission last week. A developer had hoped to build 40 small houses, about 600 to 700 square feet apiece, on just under 6 acres in a southside Havasu neighborhood. That’s quite a bit more dense than the city allows in an R-3 district, so the city planners said no way.
To be fair, the project’s opponents had legitimate concerns. Neighbors pointed out that current infrastructure such as local roadways weren’t built to handle the increase in traffic. They also worried about how such a development could impact property values, though we doubt this particular project — promoted as “luxury tiny homes” — would have done much to hurt prices in the area.
The reaction by neighbors, followed by a swift denial from the planning commission, shows that creative housing projects face something of an uphill battle in Lake Havasu City. And that’s important, because creativity is necessary as Havasu tries to solve its increasing need for a diverse mix of housing types. With home prices and rent payments escalating, the need for affordable housing also is growing.
Working families are necessary for Lake Havasu City to continue to thrive as a tourist destination, but those folks need a place to live. We should point out that working families probably weren’t the target customer for the luxury tiny home developmen, but they do need more affordable — and likely smaller — homes than what is dominating the market right now. We can’t all live in 3,000-square-foot homes with boat-deep garages.
The problem was a hot topic of conversation at a city meeting about seven months ago. Nearly 100 people attended the meeting between city officials and local charitable groups, and many in attendance agreed that housing issues were going to become a bigger problem in Havasu. And yet, we’ve seen little action on that front in the months that have followed. Lake Havasu City probably needs to grease the wheels for affordable housing, and that starts with adjusting the city’s zoning policies to allow for creative housing types like the ones that were presented last week.
— Today’s News-Herald
