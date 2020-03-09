If it weren’t already apparent, it’s now clear the novel coronavirus needs not only a medical cure but also fixes for economic, social and political sickness that it’s caused.
A virus vaccine would help a lot, but it’s a long way off. Even more elusive is a vaccine for public panic, which would be handy right now.
There’s near-universal acknowledgement the current crisis is real, though an awful lot of it is of humans’ own making. This coronavirus is newly discovered. It spreads quickly. It can kill. It causes medical authorities to revert to the playbook of quarantine and containment. That much is certainty.
The overreaction part comes from the uncertainty. Does Italy, for example, know something it’s not saying when it quarantines millions of people? Is the U.S. government not telling something? Why the mixed messages?
Sure, they may know something. It’s just as likely they don’t. What if official actions are based on history and public and political reaction as much as newfound knowledge?
There’s also near-universal agreement that the crisis will pass. When and with how many deaths are the big questions.
So here’s another big question or two: Would it be so bad if the government stopped its broad quarantines and containment efforts? What if the disease just ran its course through the country?
Coronavirus isn’t ebola, which kills about 90 percent of its victims. Based on data thus far, coronavirus is closer to the death rate of the flu.
That’s bad enough, of course, but as President Trump noted: Flu deaths don’t cause markets and economies to crash or the public to react with uncontrolled panic.
Odds are, many of those infected with coronavirus (or the flu) don’t know or barely know they have it. It’s difficult to talk about death rates if no one knows how many cases there are. So far, the illness seems most serious for the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. If medical facilities were well stocked with respiratory supplies and medicines and the at-risk populations monitored, deaths could be reduced and the rest of the population might acquire antibodies.
It may seem a ludicrous path to invite infection. It’s not the way it’s done. Problem is, the way it’s done isn’t working so well on a variety of fronts.
— Today’s News-Herald
We need look only to the actions, or lack thereof of the moron squatting in the White House. One of impeached fools most important missteps in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak happened before anyone had even heard of COVID-19. In fact, the idiot’s first error came back in 2018. It was two years ago when goofy ordered the shutdown of the White House National Security Council's entire global health security unit.
It was against this backdrop that a reporter asked the liar in chief late last week about whether he was prepared to "rethink having an Office of Pandemic Preparation in the White House." The moron replied: “I just think this is something, Peter, that you can never really think is going to happen. You know, who -- I've heard all about, 'This could be...' -- you know, 'This could be a big deal,' from before it happened. You know, this -- something like this could happen.... Who would have thought? Look, how long ago is it? Six, seven, eight weeks ago -- who would have thought we would even be having the subject? ... You never really know when something like this is going to strike and what it's going to be." (Don’t bother, no one can figure out what he’s trying to say)
It's worth emphasizing that this is the dummy’s second explanation related to his decision to disband his global health security team. "I'm a business person," he explained two weeks ago in response to a similar question. "I don't like having thousands of people around when you don't need them. When we need them, we can get them back very quickly."
As it turns out, the administration cannot actually reassemble such a team "very quickly," though the dope, still unfamiliar with how much of the executive branch works, may not have known that.
This is the most idiotic, irresponsible piece of trash I have read in a very long time! For the paper to even publish such a gross misrepresentation of COVID 19 borders on criminal! So the elderly and immune compromised are dispensable in order to "get this over with quickly?" Take your draconian ideas and, well you know!
epidemic
"The overreaction part comes from the uncertainty. Does Italy, for example, know something it’s not saying when it quarantines millions of people? Is the U.S. government not telling something? Why the mixed messages?" Our country should be doing the same as Italy. Unfortunately, government officials and politicians aren't the brightest people on the planet. Logic told me to stay away from crowds and stock up on certain supplies. I don't need to travel anywhere as well. If you look back to the early days of the Spanish flu epedimic of 1918, you'll find some of the same mistakes being made today as they were back then. Only after several thousand died were things finally changed like cancelling school, events, and travel.
