President Biden didn’t go the executive order route to put another 3 million acres of land off-limits to development.
He got it done the old fashioned way, steamrolling it through the U.S. House of Representatives without a hearing. A divided Senate now decides whether to pass one of the largest land measures in history.
The Senate should just say no. The bills, which includes locking away a million acres in Northern Arizona from mining, are designed to chase a non-magical number: Biden said he wants to stop development on 30 percent of federal land to reduce climate change.
And if he does? How much will it help steady warming and cooling and violent storms?
The short answer is that it could but not in the way most would prefer. The Arizona bill would stop uranium mine development in an area that could decrease U.S. reliance on foreign uranium.
We suppose that if a hostile nation withheld uranium exports and U.S. power plants go dark as a result, the environment might be a bit better off. Sort of like in Texas last week when energy production came to a virtual halt.
U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, a Republican in whose district the affected land sits, rightly points out the huge negative economic impact of the measure, including the withdrawal from mining of thousands of acres of state-owned land that are supposed to be managed for the benefit of Arizona schools.
The massive land measures add 1.5 million acres of wilderness and increases other land lockdowns in Colorado, Washington and California.
Preserving the character of Western lands is important and needs to be done on the individual merits of each parcel of land. In Arizona’s case, the withdrawal appears based on politics and paybacks as much as any merit.
Steamroller politics sometimes get the job done but not without breeding skepticism that the measures would pass if they held actual hearings.
