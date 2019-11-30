McCulloch Boulevard is home to a cool new gathering place called Yard City. It’s a small space, tucked between downtown storefronts and decorated with twinkling string lights, astroturf and picnic benches. The venue is being backed by the Partnership for Economic Development. It debuted a few months back for one of the First Friday art events, and PED Director James Gray says he envisions the Yard City space being used for events like outdoor movie showings and speaker series, among other things that draw a crowd. To accommodate, the PED will eventually seek to install a stage, a multi-tiered platform and a power pole to provide electricity.
If all of this sounds familiar, congratulations for paying attention. Just up the street is Springberg-McCulloch Park, which is supposed to do many of the things currently planned for Yard City. That’s not to say we can’t have two public gathering spaces. Yard City is indeed a cool concept that we support.
But first things first.
Next spring will mark three years since Lake Havasu City was awarded its big $3 million prize as one of America’s best communities. However, to the casual observer, little has changed.
Havasu’s plans for that money included development of Springberg-McAndrew Park as a “downtown catalyst center.” PED has done a lot of behind-the-scenes work to conceptualize and plan out what that might look like, but the city, which now owns the park, has been curiously quiet on its future development.
Yard City is a nice appetizer, but it’s time for the city to start cooking the real meal.
In fact, Lake Havasu City needs to move forward on all of the Vision 20/20 projects. The environmental learning center is the only one we’ve seen get any real traction. The year 2020 is about a month away and so far, the vision seems to be a bit blurry.
— Today’s News-Herald
