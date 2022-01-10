This time of year, the homeless people who live among us are a little more noticeable. Like the winter visitors, some transient folks prefer Lake Havasu City when it’s well under triple digits. One can hardly blame them — just look at our beautiful surroundings. Understandably, we’re hearing more anecdotes about increased sightings of homeless camps in places like Rotary Park, and on public lands along the river’s edge. It’s not clear that the numbers are dramatically up or down — we’ll know that in a month or so, after local agencies conduct the annual Point in Time homeless count that aims to gain an understanding of how pervasive homeless is in Mohave County communities. Getting a grasp on that number helps local agencies figure out how to help.
It’s the first time the survey has been conducted in a couple of years — like everything else, coronavirus paused previous attempts. It’s logical to assume the numbers may have risen, and perhaps dramatically so considering local housing’s rising costs and shrinking availability.
Every community deals with homelessness — some better than others -- and we need a better plan. To Havasu’s credit, the city has worked with local nonprofits for several years through the Community Resources Coalition, to help local groups collaborate and assist people in need, homeless or otherwise. The Coalition is a good first step, and it’s vitally important to people who’ve found themselves in a temporary slump. But it’s clear that we could be doing more. Unfortunately, that’s a lot easier to say than it is to do.
Other cities have gone to great lengths to provide amenities for homeless residents, only to be overwhelmed by additional people in need. Making things too comfortable, it seems, is akin to turning on the porch light. That could be a factor here. Lake Havasu City is a town full of compassionate people, and we’ve seen extraordinary efforts here to address hunger, homelessness and poverty in general.
We do need a shelter. That should be something of a no-brainer in America’s hottest city, but it’s also important year-round.
Arresting homeless people doesn’t work, and giving them a one-way ticket to another town won’t help. If we don’t want homeless people to live in our parks, and on our public lands, where they’ve been blamed for inadvertently starting wildfires, then we need to offer them a place to go. Nothing elaborate is necessary — just a place where homeless residents can bunk down for the night, safe from the elements and away from public areas where they’re not welcomed.
— Today’s News-Herald
