If you want a say in how Lake Havasu City spends your money, today is the day to speak up. The City Council has its first budget work session today at 9 a.m. in the police department meeting room at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
There’s another one in about a month. The focus of today’s meeting will be the city’s five-year Capital Improvement Plan, which lays out the city’s plans for major projects over the next five years. Think parks, streets, public safety initiatives —that’s the kind of thing they’ll be discussing today.
Council members will be presented with proposals from city staff, and they’ll be able to discuss and weigh in on those plans.
This process is one that deserves a lot of public participation and scrutiny —the more voices that are in the mix, the better off we’ll be as a community. The worst thing that can happen is if nobody weighs in early, allowing the council to move forward with a budget that gets met with resistance when they go to formally adopt it later this year. That’s more or less what happened last year; there was a public push to lower property tax rates, but it came so late in the process that the city would have been in a bind since it had already built a budget around the current rates. (We admit to not having much sympathy for that argument in previous editorials; we still believe the city should have lowered property tax rates at the time, but we agree that it would have been better for everyone to have that discussion much earlier in the process).
So that’s where we are now. Want lower tax rates? Want to influence where spending is happening? Go to today’s meeting and speak up. Write a letter to the editor. One way or another, let your elected representatives know how you want them to use your local tax dollars.
After all, a government of the people, by the people and for the people only works when the people participate.
