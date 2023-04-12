If you want a say in how Lake Havasu City spends your money, today is the day to speak up. The City Council has its first budget work session today at 9 a.m. in the police department meeting room at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.

There’s another one in about a month. The focus of today’s meeting will be the city’s five-year Capital Improvement Plan, which lays out the city’s plans for major projects over the next five years. Think parks, streets, public safety initiatives —that’s the kind of thing they’ll be discussing today.

