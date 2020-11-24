Local governments in Mohave County are opposed to additional transfers of water from the Colorado River. Really, really opposed. They’re so opposed they’ve written several strongly worded letters.
And yet, the water transfers continue. Most recently, despite plenty of kicking and screaming from communities up and down the Colorado River, the Arizona Department of Water Resources approved a request for a transfer of 1,078 acre feet of Colorado River water — roughly 350 million gallons — from the La Paz County town of Cibola to the fast-growing Phoenix suburb of Queen Creek.
Believe it or not, there was a small victory in this year-long battle over water rights. Queen Creek’s original request was for 2,083 acre feet of water, about double the amount they ultimately got. ADWR Director Tom Buschatzke took a red pen to the Phoenix suburb’s request, no doubt a response to the growing chorus of opposition coming from Colorado River communities.
However, it’s not enough.
Queen Creek is unlikely to be the last Central Arizona community to come calling on the Colorado River to prop up unsustainable growth. Communities along the river need to keep turning up the volume, because it’s clear that few people are actually listening.
Local government must send a strong message to urban Arizona that planning to tap water from a source hundreds of miles away is an irresponsible way to grow. Yes, the Central Arizona Project was a marvel of its time, allowing the Phoenix metropolitan area to thrive when water was more plentiful and the population was much smaller.
But what made sense in the 1970s doesn’t necessarily work for the Arizona of the 2020s. Continued expansion of this outdated water delivery system is unfair to rural communities, and it raises big questions about efficiency. (It’s estimated that the Central Arizona Project’s canals lose approximately 5.2 billion gallons of water each year because of evaporation and another 2.9 billion gallons to seepage, according to High Country News.)
Loud and strong messages to the state capital and Washington are necessary. At some point, local communities might have to be willing to put their money where there mouths are with a court intervention. We’re not advocating for that — we’ve editorialized against previous court fights over water issues, but we acknowledge that such an engagement may be unavoidable if none of our state representatives can be effective at representing rural Arizona’s water interests.
Water transfers like the one in Queen Creek need to become relics of another time. The fact is, the Colorado River is already over-allocated, and things aren’t getting any better. Our growing communities need to think beyond local surface water. Recent studies have shown some promise for groundwater, and there’s probably a future in desalination if technology costs can come down. Ultimately, our state leaders should be figuring out the puzzle to Arizona’s water future — that is, how to get more of it — rather than trying to squeeze every last drop from an overtapped resource.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.