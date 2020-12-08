Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Arizona, it must be tempting for some city leaders to overthink how they’ll accommodate retail sales. It’s a big change, after all — seemingly overnight, cities have had to switch from prosecuting marijuana possession to permitting its sales.
That’s why cities across Arizona are scrambling to enact restrictions on the sale of recreational pot, including banning its sales altogether except at places already licensed to sell marijuana for medicinal purposes. According to the Arizona Republic, that’s already happened in the communities of Gilbert, Goodyear, Scottsdale and Surprise.
At best, that’s an overreaction. At worst, it’s an insult to voters who made their preferences clear in the November elections. Overzealous rules against pot sales are a smokescreen by local governments to keep pot illegal. Sorry, folks — the passage of Prop. 207 means pot sales are legal by voter mandate, and cities shouldn’t attempt to circumvent the will of the people.
However, Prop. 207 does give municipalities the ability to limit where dispensaries can open and how they conduct their business. That’s a fine line, though — creating rules that are too rigid shuts off a potential income source for cities and counties, an important consideration during a time when local government agencies say they need more funding than ever.
Look, nobody is going to lose any sleep over reasonable zoning restriction like those proposed by Lake Havasu City. Havasu’s proposed policies, which were set for a City Council vote Tuesday night, offer a common sense approach that would allow marijuana sales in areas where zoning rules already allow medical marijuana facilities.
Admittedly, Prop. 207 introduces a lot of uncertainty for communities — Havasu’s approach is probably best because basically nothing much will change for now. Marijuana sales will continue to be sold in places where it’s been available since medical pot was approved by voters decade ago.
— Today’s News-Herald
