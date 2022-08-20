Federal cuts to Colorado River water allocations for Arizona and Nevada are finally bringing some local relevance to drought concerns.
Lake Havasu City and other communities in the area have done a good job managing water use — in fact, Havasu’s water use is significantly lower today than it was 20 years ago, despite having nearly 20,000 more residents.
But cuts at the state level could have local impacts, and local residents deserve to know what any possible reductions might look like.
The city has a general outline of options for curbing water use, from a laissez-faire approach focused on public education, to strict mandatory water rationing. The specifics of the city’s plan aren’t clear, but those decisions could come in October, when the City Council is likely to meet to discuss conservation efforts and how the city might deal with potential water shortages.
Will that mean more aggressive fixes for water leaks? Requiring rotating irrigation days? Car washing restrictions? Limited water service at restaurants? Pool restrictions?
Lake Havasu City residents deserve to know in advance exactly what kind of restrictions might be around the corner.
Any decision is likely to be a controversial one. We encourage council members to begin those conversations sooner rather than later. Get plenty of public feedback before proceeding with any official path forward.
