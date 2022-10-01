We hear the term “economic development” quite a bit during every local and state election. As we approach November, we’re hearing the term tossed around like potato fresh out of a hot oven.
But what is “economic development?”
Thank you for reading!
We hear the term “economic development” quite a bit during every local and state election. As we approach November, we’re hearing the term tossed around like potato fresh out of a hot oven.
But what is “economic development?”
The formal definition listed at Britannica.com states: “economic development, (is) the process whereby simple, low-income national economies are transformed into modern industrial economies.”
Wikipedia hits it a little closer to home with: “In the economics study of the public sector, economic and social development is the process by which the economic well-being and quality of life of a nation, region, local community, or an individual are improved according to targeted goals and objectives.”
In local races, it’s everything from tourism to more jobs and beyond. Essentially, economic development is anything the speaker defines, and is interpreted by the listener as whatever they choose to hear.
That makes it a meaningless campaign “promise.”
Don’t be offended, meaningless campaign rhetoric is as American as apple pie and hot dogs. We recall a history lesson from 1928 when Republican candidate and future President Herbert Hoover was credited with promising “ … a chicken in every pot,” (another form of economic development) even though he didn’t actually say those words.
We can recall the 1988 George H.W. Bush campaign promise of “ … read my lips, no new taxes,” which he promptly reversed in the federal budget two years later. Heck, even one of our nation’s forefathers, Thomas Jefferson, is on record with a meaningless campaign promise.
America’s third president pledged debt reduction and a curb in federal authority. He quickly stepped away from that platform when he signed on for the Louisiana Purchase in 1803. This massive 827,000 square-mile land grab cost $15 million — in today’s dollars that would top $3 billion — not exactly debt reduction.
We don’t mind when candidates promise economic development in their pursuit for public office. It’s just another in a long list of good intentions spouted to a critical crowd of potential voters. But we also don’t put a great deal of weight in the pledge.
Truth is our elected officials at the local level can’t deliver what they can’t control. The “process” of planning an effort to attract more business, to create more jobs, to inspire more spending, can set up the probability of success, but it certainly can’t control that outcome.
We’re all for candidates supporting economic development and promising to take steps to promote the community and present it as a good place to open a business, take a vacation or enjoy a night on the town. Banking your choice on who to vote for, however, can’t depend on a candidate’s promise to deliver economic development. That effort can be encouraged, but it can’t be promised.
— Today’s News-Herald
When you go to work today, or any place that employs people, take a good look arou…
Another Arizona newspaper recently reported on a man who was accused of committing…
The IJSBA puts on a great world championship on Lake Havasu each year. It could be…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.