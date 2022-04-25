The boat show and Desert Storm are in the rear view mirror and the countdown to Memorial Day and another fun boating season has begun.
There’s perhaps no better time for a reminder that as much fun as boating is, it’s an activity that requires a commitment to safe behavior. A summer day on Lake Havasu can be a magical experience. But it can turn deadly in a hurry.
Fast power boats, family-friendly pontoons and personal watercrafts of all kinds are all over the lake, and it’ll get more crowded as the weeks go on.
A close call over the weekend already put one man in the hospital. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department said a man suffered lacerations to his abdomen when he got to close to a boat’s propeller while enjoying a day out on the lake. Fortunately, his injuries weren’t life threatening and he was released from medical care about a day later.
Each year, we report similar stories, and many of the victims aren’t as lucky as the man in Saturday’s accident. We hope there are fewer of those stories to report this year, but the fact is that Lake Havasu’s appeal to tourists remains as high as it’s ever been, meaning there’s likely to be a lake full of boats throughout the summer. And the level of experience among the boat operators will be a mixed bag — plenty of veteran drivers, and lots of newbies, too. Your best bet to staying safe on the lake is to be hyper-vigilant about your own safety and behavior while out on the lake. Start by following these tips.
• Before starting the boat’s engine, walk to the stern to make sure no one is near the propeller.
• Never reverse a boat to pick someone out of the water.
• Never allow passengers to board or exit while the engine is running.
• Educate passengers on the location and danger of the propellers.
• Take extra precautions around other boats towing skiers and/or tubers.
• State law requires all passengers 12 years old and younger to wear a life jacket while onboard and vessels must have one life jacket for each passenger.
• Anyone being towed by a boat or on a personal watercraft must wear a life jacket.
Lake Havasu is about good times. But be careful — it’s all fun and games until somebody gets hurt.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.