The latest report from climate scientists continues to sound the alarm that has been ringing for decades, with more evidence showing the world is getting hotter, and the consequences of that heat up are mounting.
The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has presented a blueprint for what can be done to stave off the worst effects of a changing climate, such as more powerful storms and increasing droughts, but it won’t be easy.
Promises made by governments during the Paris Agreement continue to be ignored as countries produce greenhouse gases and explore additional fossil fuel usage with no end in sight.
Most of the proposals revolve around large investments in green and renewable energies such as solar and wind power, which bring many benefits but also present their own challenges surrounding initial cost, material, efficiency and reliability.
Another pillar of the plan to reduce greenhouse gases and stem the tide of climate change is investing in electric vehicles to combat the tons of carbon dioxide produced by the millions of vehicles used every day.
Again, this presents a challenge in rural places like Mohave County, which has few electric vehicle charging stations, a situation not likely to change without considerable time and a concentrated effort to do so. With many of the solutions to battling back a hotter world seemingly unattainable or too big to handle, facing the issue of climate change can be discouraging — one more reason why things have gone wrong for so long despite mounting proof that humans were having a negative impact on the planet we all live on.
Yet, there are tangible steps that each individual can take to make a difference, and collectively we can leave a better place for future generations. Many of these tips will also help save money as well as assist the environment.
Agriculture is a huge producer of carbon gasses, so one way to reduce those emissions is to eliminate food waste. Studies show about 35% of food waste happens in the home, which means taking steps like tracking what you’re buying and eating will not only help the planet, but your wallet as well.
Along those same lines, look for other ways to shop more sustainably, by purchasing products that don’t use much plastic, buying recycled, reused or locally made goods and refurbishing or repurposing items to extend their usefulness.
It’s not news to anyone in Lake Havasu City that grass lawns aren’t a great idea -- we know that xeriscaped landscapes featuring desert plants reduce personal water bills while helping out Mother Earth.
Of course, environmental responsibility doesn’t need to stop at your front porch. You can weatherize your home to be more energy efficient, using less electricity in the summer and gas in winter to keep your home comfortable, which again keeps both the bank account and the planet healthier.
Finally, you can ask local elected officials to do their part to have cities, schools, businesses and others explore ways to be more environmentally friendly and energy efficient, efforts which can also save taxpayer money if done correctly.
While by no means a comprehensive list, these steps are a good start to reducing your carbon footprint. More planet and money saving advice can be found at epa.gov/climate-change/what-you-can-do-about-climate-change.
We only have one planet to call home, but if we don’t all pitch in to combat the numerous consequences of a changing climate, we will have no one but ourselves to blame when things get worse.
— Today’s News-Herald
