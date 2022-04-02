During the holiday season, many people make a donation to a local food bank or volunteer their time serving meals to those in need. It’s a great way to give back and help the less fortunate during a critical time each year.
However, the work of charities and nonprofits that help serve the most vulnerable don’t stop once the tinsel and lights are packed away at the end of December.
These groups, such as United Way, St. Vincent de Paul and countless others, rely on the generosity of the community in combination with grants and other funds in order to continue giving food, clothes, housing and other necessities to those who need a helping hand.
Unfortunately, the giving spirit often evaporates with the change of the season, but the need of those in the community does not.
In fact, local organizations recently reported they are currently seeing as much as a 50% increase in the demand for food and other assistance, as rising food costs and other inflationary pressures as well as supply chain issues continue to impact an ever-growing segment of the population.
It isn’t cheap to provide these services either.
“What happens when food prices go up is food insecurity for those who are experiencing it just gets worse,” Katie Fitzgerald, chief operating officer for the nonprofit Feeding America, told the Associated Press late last year.
Many food banks and other organizations saw an increase during the pandemic and expanded in order to meet that demand. However, as prices rise and volunteers return to work, it’s getting harder and harder to keep the shelves stocked.
The problem is not unique to Arizona. Headlines from Texas, Iowa, Massachusetts and Wisconsin all tell the same story: food banks are seeing an increase in demand, and not enough supplies and resources to meet those needs.
What these groups need, if you’re able, is your help.
One of the easiest and painless ways to provide ongoing support is to have a small donation deducted from your account automatically each month. Imagine the difference it would make if everyone who was able gave even $5 or $10 each month to these groups.
If you’re not able to help financially, consider donating your time to help distribute food or provide other volunteer services.
And if you’re unable to give any time or other resources, help spread the word about what great work these organizations are doing, and encourage a friend, neighbor, family member or even a complete stranger to donate or volunteer if they are able.
And if you find yourself needing some help, remember there is never any shame in asking your friends, neighbors and community members for a hand.
Together, we can meet these challenges head-on and ensure no one has to go to bed hungry, regardless of what time of year it is.
—Today’s News-Herald
