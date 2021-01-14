A week after Arizona Secretary of Education Karen Hoffman called for a two-week shutdown of the state’s schools because of surging coronavirus cases, she got a firm answer from Gov. Doug Ducey: No way.
The governor was emphatic in his refusal during his state of the state address this week.
“Students have been kept out of classrooms for long enough,” said the governor, whose address was given to television cameras instead of a live audience because of his own coronavirus concerns. “They’ve lost out on childhood experiences that can’t be duplicated on a computer screen.”
Ducey’s not wrong on that point. It was obvious early on that distance learning is no substitute for in-classroom instruction under a teacher’s watchful eye. After nine months of distance learning and hybrid schedules, there are plenty of anecdotes from Havasu families about how students are falling behind.
Arizona schools were already struggling with an achievement gap before the pandemic, as noted by the governor, but experts expect it will widen by miles with so many students still missing physical class time. In Lake Havasu City, junior high and high school students are still on hybrid schedules. They were supposed to return to full-time classes upon returning from Christmas break last week, but the region’s surging virus cases prompted the school district to postpone those plans.
Hoffman’s request for a two-week break was a reasonable one. The pandemic is producing positive virus cases like never before — county coronavirus numbers are at levels that the governor previously said would require school closures. Hospitals are activating emergency plans. The problem is, two weeks of closed classrooms can easily become two months, or two years.
It’s not ideal, but students do need to be back in the classroom. Statewide closures aren’t appropriate. What’s happening in Phoenix may not be true in Prescott or Sierra Vista or Lake Havasu City. Decisions to keep schools open or closed ought to be made at the local level.
For that matter, local teachers and district staff have worked hard and rolled with the punches throughout this pandemic. Many of them should be considered heroes. Long-term distance learning, however, is a recipe for disaster and Ducey is right to discourage it.
— Today’s News-Herald
