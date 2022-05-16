Summer heat waves bring justifiable words of caution on ways to stay cool and safe. Mostly, people pay attention, especially because the expert advice is pretty intuitive.
Sometimes, people don’t listen. Each year, we report stories about people who succumbed to the heat while hiking, bicycling or participating in other intense activities under the Arizona summer sun.
One of top rules of summer survival is to reduce activity, especially in the daytime.
For those who do so and follow other obvious tips such as drinking water and stating in cool buildings, the desert summer can be a sublimely enjoyable time.
There are some upsides to the summer in Lake Havasu City even beyond the relief offered by carefree days on and in the lake.
The city slows down a bit and traffic flows smoothly. A little pool time is a necessary part of the day. In short, spiking temperatures can make stress do the opposite.
Low humidity means water is especially invigorating. A slight breeze can chill a wet body even in sizzling temperatures.
Summer home improvement projects and chores go quickly. Those paint instructions that say to wait four hours or so between coats have no meaning. A car washing challenge is to beat evaporation. There is a sublime beauty to the season best experienced before the sun fully rises. That’s when outside work gets done, runners run and walkers walk. Coyotes, roadrunners, bunnies and other desert critters are at their most active and humans are, too.
Yet by noon, one could sometimes mistake the city for a ghost town if not for the full parking lots at the movie theaters and cool restaurants. Evenings during the midsummer monsoon offer opportunities for lightning shows and even the prospect of refreshing rain.
Most people credit air conditioning with making the desert southwest a good place to live and that is true enough. At the same time, the rhythms of summer suggest strongly that people still make large accommodation to the often extreme environment.
With its own cadence and feel, the summer is a great time to enjoy the desert, something that can only be accomplished on the desert’s own sizzling terms.
— Today’s News-Herald
