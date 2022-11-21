No doubt you’ve noticed. If you are the one responsible for preparing the Thanksgiving meal, or even if you accompany the person who buys the turkey, or the fixings that make it a holiday, the cost of food has really hit home this year.
It’s not just the higher prices for everything from yams to cranberries, it’s also the supply.
CBS news reported last week that U.S. turkey supplies per capita are at their lowest level since 1986. That’s according to Mark Jordan, the executive director of Jonesboro, Arkansas-based Leap Market Analytics. Jordan predicts the wholesale price of a frozen, 8 to 16 pound turkey hen — the type typically purchased for Thanksgiving — will hit $1.77 per pound in November, up 28% from the same month last year. Plan to fill up on sides? That will also cost you. A 16-ounce box of stuffing costs 14% more than last year, economists are telling us. And a 5-pound bag of Russet potatoes averaged $3.26 the second week of November, or 45.5% higher than a year ago.
