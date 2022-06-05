If you live in Southern California, prepare for short showers and brown lawns.
Wednesday, the largest water district in the Golden State set forth new rules that have prompted restrictions on when residents can water their lawns and gardens. State officials are urging people to limit showers to not more than five minutes and stop taking baths, which consume an estimated 2.5 times as much water.
Those who don’t comply with the new rules will receive a warning, followed by escalating fines for each subsequent violation, officials said. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power plans to ramp up patrols to look for people violating rules or wasting water.
Not on the list, at least for now, are swimming pools (which average 14,000 to 18,000 gallons of water), golf courses and agriculture.
Instead, LADWP plans to restrict nearly everyone in the city of L.A. to two-day-a-week watering at only eight minutes per station per day, or two 15 minute-cycles per watering day for sprinklers with water-conserving nozzles. Residents will be assigned watering days based on their addresses: Monday and Friday for odd addresses and Thursday and Sunday for even ones. No watering will be allowed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. regardless of the watering days.
We bring this to your attention as something of a wake-up call. California is not alone in its challenges with water. Arizona may face a similar future if drought conditions persist, and we don’t adhere to common-sense conservation efforts.
Even Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey recognizes the issue. He’s in Israel this week to continue investigation of a plan he mentioned in his State of the State address in January. During those remarks he called for a $1 billion investment in a desalination plant that would be constructed in Mexico. The governor has his eye on the Sea of Cortez, or the Gulf of California, bordered by the west coast of Mexico and the Baja California peninsula.
Israel’s desalination plants not only reversed that country’s drought — it created a water surplus. The Sorek desalination plant in Israel provides enough drinking water for 1.2 million people a day.
— Today's News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.