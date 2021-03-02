Editor: I’m at a loss when I hear people say their freedom of speech is being censored. Nobody likes to be fact-checked or have their post removed. It has happened to me too, but I also welcome it. Sometimes it seems silly, but mostly I learn something. Somehow people think they have a right to spew lies, hate speech, conspiracy theories, etc. on privately owned companies, but with a public, virtual space without any restrictions or consequences. Maybe they should actually read those “terms and conditions” before clicking on the “accept” button. You don’t have the right to tell someone else how to run their business. You don’t seem to have a problem with “no shoes, no shirt, no service” or turning off your phones in certain businesses, or being quiet in a library now do you? It’s what decent people do, follow the rules. If you don’t like their rules you simply don’t patronize that business, period!
P. Brown
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
“Oranges and apples!”if walking into a mom and pop shop! They rely on their beliefs and thoughts to generate business! But...When going to a social media site that is “Publicly Traded” asking for money to create a business that in most cases are owned by the people! I don’t think they should have any right stopping one’s voice! After all they started a site to allow ones the right to voice their thoughts, to connect with those that think alike!
Well said! When I was a broadcaster people would whine about me "taking away their Fist Amendment Rights" when I would cut them off. I would then carefully explain the First Amendment was to protect us from the government and if they wanted to spew their right-wing conspiracy crap they were more than welcome to buy their own radio station.
