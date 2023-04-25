Editor: It finally happened, someone (V. Costello), wrote the letter many of us have considered writing ourselves: “Stop the Blame Game” (April 25). Lately, instead of reading the actual letters, I read the author’s name first to determine if I should skip that letter. So, thanks V. Costello for changing the subject to something else. Let’s get over the political noise!
P. Perez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.