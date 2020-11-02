Editor: Help me out here. Can someone explain to me why it was alright for the Senate Republican leaders to deny the previous president’s Constitutional duty to nominate a replacement to the Supreme Court after the death of Justice Scalia fully 8 months before the General Election of 2016 saying it should be the choice of the next President, and then to force a replacement vote only DAYS before the upcoming 2020 General Election to select the next President. Shouldn’t the same rules apply?
I don’t know about you, but that sounds like un-American cheating, lying and hypocrisy. Were they lying then or lying now? Is that really OK with Americans?
What use is the Constitution and the oaths sworn to protect and defend that document guaranteeing our rights and freedoms if it can then be ignored at will? What became of the need for honesty and integrity in our national leaders? Anybody?
P. Reid
Parker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.