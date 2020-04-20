Editor: Here in Arizona, the heroic work of our medical professionals and first responders has been remarkable to watch. Their tireless effort to confront coronavirus is an act of selflessness on a level rarely seen. We’ll forever owe a debt of gratitude to these women and men.
Concurrently, there’s a group of workers tackling a different challenge — those who must remain at their post to provide products and services that are essential to our livelihood.
Food and beverage manufacturing personnel, farmers, and truck drivers are working around the clock to get us our groceries. Stock workers are hustling to put items on the shelves.
Cashiers, counter attendants, managers, and assistant managers are working double-time.
The work of these individuals often goes unnoticed, but they’re critical to helping us maintain a sense of normalcy as we battle this pandemic.
We at the Arizona Beverage Association salute these workers and their continued resilience, and we encourage everyone to give a “thank you” to one of these folks when you see them.
Palmer Nackard
President
Arizona Beverage Association
