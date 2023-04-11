Editor: This is a response to Mr. Jim Rosensweet’s recent letter. You may or may not be “brainwashed” but I think you certainly have an intense dislike for President Trump which forms your opinions. In your letter you invoked Christianity so I am sure you may be familiar with Matthew Chapter 7. If not, please read it. It begins “Do not judge or you too will be judged and then goes on “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? Yes, Trump is not a perfect man and is a sinner like us all. You, sir, have judged him as not a “good Christian or man.” Is that your place to do so? I will leave judging to God. In response to your question about “Good Christians/Jews and good folks” voting for this man, I will ask you questions in return. How can a Christian vote for those who support abortion when God says “Thou shall not kill?” These babies are created by God at conception and have a soul. How do you vote for those who support bodily mutilation of children who have gender confusion and want to do so without parental knowledge or consent. I could go on with other examples of policies/beliefs on the left, that as a Christian, I can’t condone.
I do not need Fox News to form my opinions, I can also read and that includes the Bible for my guidance. I believe I have not used, as you say, usual Fox News adjectives and adverbs, whatever those are. I hope you appreciate my response and pray that you spend time reflecting on your own human failings before pointing out those of others.
