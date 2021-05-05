Editor: In the first three months of the Biden administration we keep hearing of new legislation with trillion dollar price tags that they want Congress to pass. So far we have $1.9 trillion for corona virus relief, now they want $1.8 trillion for the American Families Plan and $2 trillion for infrastructure which includes anything they deem to be infrastructure. I can’t begin to fathom what a trillion dollars looks like so found an explanation that simplifies it : if you spend one dollar every second around the clock, it would take you 31,688 years to spend a trillion dollars. Our current debt is around 30 trillion. How on earth does this ever get paid off? We already may be at the point of no return and this level of spending is not sustainable. Taxing the wealthy and corporations will not make a dent in this price tag. Eventually, the government will be confiscating money from all of us for generations to come. So, as you hear politicians presenting these trillion dollar bills, know that the hole is getting deeper and we the people, will be getting poorer.
Pam Barry
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Funny how this was not a concern when the twice-impeached, liar and crook was handing trillions to his wealthy buddies, but when it comes to doing something that will benefit the average American Republicans throw a hissy-fit.
Ignorant Republicans (is there any other kind?) always whine, “BUT HOW ARE YOU GOING TO PAY FOR IT?”
1) Raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% would raise $727 billion.
2) Stopping heirs of multi-millionaires and billionaires from dodging inheritance taxes would raise $430 billion.
3) Making ultra-millionaires and billionaires pay a 2-cent tax on wealth over $50 million would raise $3 trillion.
4) Providing the IRS with the resources to go after wealthy tax cheats would raise $1 trillion.
5) Ending the Former Guys tax break (aka tax scam) for corporations that ship jobs and profits off-shore would raise $700 billion.
THAT’S HOW!
Now I would like to see an explanation – minus any grade three insults – why any of above are not a good idea.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.