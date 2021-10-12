Editor: So the Biden administration and the democrats have this grand plan for the U.S. to "Build Back Better". Now we hear in the news that nurses, teachers, police, border patrol agents, firemen, military etc., you know all those essential workers,
are being fired because they are not willing to take the Covid vaccine. Not only are they being fired but they are not eligible for unemployment and will lose their health insurance coverage. Also, businesses will be fined into the thousands of dollars if their employees do not become vaccinated. Someone tell me in what world is this in any way building our country stronger or better? Yet at the same time we have illegals pouring across our southern border and dispersed throughout our country along with the Afghanistan refugees and no requirements is there for them to be vaccinated.
Perhaps this incompetent administration fails to recognize that you don't get tax dollars from those unemployed for your obscene, bloated social infrastructure bill. If any of this is allowed to stand, all citizens on both sides of the political spectrum, will suffer. After all, who will be there to care for you in the hospital, protect you from criminals or fire, protect our country or teach your children?
So much for you on the left who declared Trump a dictator. I think we have an actual dictator now. Under Joe, you ain't seen nothing yet if we don't stand up for our God given rights and push back against this government overreach.
Pamela Barry
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
pam - As with most of the Biden Haters who show up here you have no idea what living under an actual dictator is truly like. We came very close before the American people woke up an tossed out the twice-impeached, lying, POS who was determined to destroy our nation at the behest of Putin.
