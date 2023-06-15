Editor: How many times during the Trump presidency did we hear “you cannot indict a sitting President?” This was always Trump’s goal. Trump knew there were four pending investigations/indictments, before he ever announced a run for the presidency. Feb. 2021 - Fulton County. May 2021-New York. July 2022 - DOJ (January 6th). Aug. 2022 - Mar-a-Lago FBI raid.
Trump didn’t announce until November 2022. The indictments are not “politically motivated” but, a result of investigations that were publicly announced and began before trump was a candidate. It is obvious that Trump is not trying to “save America”, Trump is trying to save himself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.