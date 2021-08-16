Editor :I am fully vaccinated and continue to wear a mask. I am happy to do what I can to protect myself, my friends, my family, my community and my country, from a highly contagious and deadly disease. I have been lucky and have not contracted covid19, nor passed the virus to anyone else and I plan on keeping it that way. So, if I see some looking all unvaccinated and mask free, don’t be surprised when I avoid them like the plague.
Pamela Durbin
Lake Havasu City
