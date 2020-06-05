Editor: All of America’s health experts are warning us it is way too soon to reopen everything, but we are doing it anyway. Truth be told, it is no longer possible to keep us closed because of COVID-19. Here in Arizona, even if Gov. Doug Ducey had ordered another two-week extension, it would not have happened. Over the last two weeks, we have seen numerous businesses reopening in violation of the governor’s orders. People are defiantly refusing to wear their face masks anymore, and are boycotting places that require their customers to wear masks and gloves. The American people are in full-blown rebellion, and no further “stay at home” orders will stop them. They have been goaded on by unscrupulous media personalities on talk radio, as well as blogs and memes on social media. Somewhere along the way, the American people stopped believing there ever was a crisis. If a second wave of COVID-19 materializes, deadlier than the first, do not blame President Trump or Governor Ducey or anyone else. Instead, look in the mirror. It will be totally the fault of a public that refused to take America’s first pandemic in 100 years seriously.
Parker Anderson
Prescott
