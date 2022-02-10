Editor: The First Amendment gives us all freedom of speech, but the scriptures very clearly let us know that all things are not profitable. It’s clear that the LGBTQ movement have the right according to the First Amendment to be what they want to be. My wife and I moved here to Lake Havaus City 30-plus years ago for full-time ministry and be a part of sharing the good news fo the gospel of Jesus Christ along with other ministers of our city, and that we are still doing. Our beautiful city has great shcools, places of worship, and plenty of activities for our families and visitors to enjoy. We wlecome all to this city, no matter what their life preferences are, but do we really want to welcome drag queens and drag kings and their lifestyle under the guise of collecting money for the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona and providing a safe place for all to be themselves?
To welcome this event will never be acceptable to my core of family and biblical beliefs. Please read Psalms 1:1-6 and Romans 1:16-32.
After reading this letter and reading the scriptures mentioned, if you would like, pray for our city and its leadership. The scriptures tell us that prayer changes things when we pray in Jesus’ name.
Pastor T. C. Matyja
Lake Havasu City
