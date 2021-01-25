Editor: Really? Arizona is a border state and not one word “reported” about the executive order obliterating our immigration laws. Instead we see a gooey AP story short on facts and anything other then what is happening in our own back yard. Shameful!

Pat Brown

Lake Havasu City

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(1) comment

BigBob
BigBob

Our immigration laws have not been "obliterated."

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.