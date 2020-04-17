Editor: One of the smallest churches in Lake Havasu City is Hilltop Community Church. On Easter Sunday when all other churches were closed, this small church had three services, one at 8:30 a.m., one at 10 a.m., and one at 11:30 a.m., so that all of Lake Havasu City could come and enjoy hearing the story of Christ’s resurrection. The pastor and musicians were on the top of the church and it was planned so well that we were packed in bumper to bumper. They passed printed copies of all the songs that would be sung and another printed page with the bible passages on it and an offering envelope if you wanted to make an offering. It was so wonderful that all who observed Easter and normally attended other churches were able to have such a moving experience. They announced that they would continue this service until people can return to their churches. It was wonderful to see families with small children in their cars, older people and even some who went in their pajamas. Horns were honking after each song and also when the service ended!
There was also a radio station that you could tune into if you couldn’t hear it clearly. It was an Easter that most of us will never forget.
Pat Huskey
Lake Havasu City
