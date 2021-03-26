Editor: Since my last published letter to the editor, I have received my appointment for my first covid vaccine. To be fair, I must relate that patience may have paid off. Registering with multiple agencies may also have been a contributor to action. My letter was published after my appointment, so I do not claim that publication was an instigator. Also, to be fair, some of my friends have also received their first vaccine. I just wish the media would have been more honest about the availability of the vaccine but, I am assured we are on the right track now and I hope everyone wishing to be vaccinated will be.
Pat Scheel
Lake Havasu City
