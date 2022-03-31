Editor: Reading a recent letter in our paper, I could not refrain from remarking that I have cautioned (often in our paper) about the mass transit approach in Lake Havasu City. Jim Rosensweet's letter echoes my exact feelings said often — been there, done that — but is there a hidden agenda? Hmmmm. I repeat, I have been on record (in our editorial column about mass transit and its previous failures — overreaching — tries to serve the public! I have often said, why not expand the original Havasu Mobility Program that WAS working. Hmmmm, again.
I speak from personal experience but, I guess that isn't enough for the people who may benefit? It boggles my mind as to how simple it could be — without a grant [and added expense] this concept is!
Pat Scheel
Lake Havasu City
